EPA Orders Online Marketplace to Stop Selling Illegal Pesticides

Chalk, other illegal and mislabelled products pose serious risks to kids, elderly, pets
SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Friday issued a “Stop Sale” order to online marketplace Bonanza.com requiring the company to immediately halt sales of a dozen imported pesticide products not legal — or safe — for sale in the United States.
Among the unregistered, illegal pesticides targeted by the order is “Miraculous Insecticide Chalk,” a common and particularly dangerous product because of its documented history of causing illness in children who mistake the chalk for regular sidewalk or blackboard chalk.
None of the pesticides in the EPA order is registered with EPA, and most contain false or misleading claims on their labeling. All pesticides for sale in the United States must be registered with the EPA and have an EPA registration number on their labels.
Ed Kowalski, the Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Division of EPA’s Region 10 office in Seattle, said, “The proliferation of unregistered pesticides in the marketplace, particularly in the e-commerce environment, poses a significant and immediate health risk to consumers, children, pets, and others exposed to the products in use or in transit.”
Here is the list of products targeted by the EPA’s “Stop Sale” order:
Illegal distribution of “Miraculous Insecticide Chalk” and “Green Leaf Cockroach Killing Bait Powder” were the subject of EPA “Stop Sale” orders issued to Amazon in 2015 and 2016 and a subsequent $1.2 million penalty order against the company.
The “Stop Sale” order is effective immediately upon receipt by Bonanza.
