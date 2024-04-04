EPA Recognizes City of Homer for Excellence and Innovation in Drinking Water Infrastructure





SEATTLE – Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized the City of Homer for Excellence in ‘Climate Change Mitigation and Resiliency’ as part of the AQUARIUS national recognition program which highlights exemplary water infrastructure projects.

The project was funded in part by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program. With funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more projects like these will be possible in the future.

“Communities across the country are tackling water infrastructure challenges ranging from removing lead pipes to improving infrastructure resilience to climate change to addressing emerging contaminants. I am thrilled to recognize innovative infrastructure projects that are delivering cleaner, safer water for communities while providing insights that can be replicated across the country,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “I look forward to seeing more projects break ground as we continue to invest $50 billion through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

EPA’s AQUARIUS program celebrates Drinking Water State Revolving Fund projects that are innovative, sustainable, and protect public health. Twelve projects by state or local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2023 AQUARIUS program, including the following exceptional projects:

Excellence in Climate Change Mitigation and Resiliency: City of Homer, Alaska – Seawall Armor Rock Project.

Excellence in System Partnerships: Duck Lake Water Association, Washington – Johnson Creek-Duck Lake Consolidation Project.

Excellence in Innovative Financing: City of Harrington, Delaware – Water Main System Improvements.

Excellence in Community Engagement: White Mountain Apache Housing Authority, Arizona – Apache Pine Housing Project.

Excellence in Public Health Protection: Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority, New Mexico – South Valley Drinking Water Project, Phases 7B, 7C, and 7D.

Excellence in Creative Solutions: City of Benton Harbor, Michigan – City-Wide Lead Service Line Replacements.

See the full list of recognized projects and learn more about the AQUARIUS Program.

The SRFs are an EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $229 billion in financial assistance to over 48,000 water quality infrastructure projects and over 19,000 drinking water projects across the country.

With the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021, over $43 billion in funding will be provided to the SRFs over 5 years for communities’ water infrastructure improvement projects. This historic funding will help address the most pressing water challenges of today, especially in disadvantaged communities, and make more water infrastructure projects possible.



