Erratic Suspect Fired Shots and Set Room on Fire at Black Angus, Arrested on Arson, other Charges

Alaska Native News on Mar 5, 2020.

Anchorage police dispatch received a call in reporting shots fired at the Black Angus Inn on Gambell around 7:30 am on Thursday morning and responded to the call to find that the suspect had also started a fire in one of the rooms.

The Anchorage Fire Department was alerted and promptly came to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

The initial investigation at the scene found that the suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Jacob Baxter, was involved in a domestic disturbance with his brother and became erratic and pulled a firearm and fired off multiple rounds before setting the room afire.

Baxter fought with the officers as they worked to take him in custody. Once restrained he was questioned and as a result, remanded at the Anchorage Correctional Facility on multiple charges that included Arson, Assault II, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting.

Traffic was impacted for a couple of hours because of a heavy police presence but was cleared just before 10 am.

No injuries were reported in the incident.