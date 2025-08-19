‘Evidence of Genocidal Intent’: Israeli General Calls for Killing 50 Palestinians for Every Oct. 7 Victim





Aharon Haliva, the former head of military intelligence in Israel, said in his vengeful remarks that it “doesn’t matter now if they are children.”



Those who listened to the 22-minute speech given by a South African attorney as part of the country’s genocide case against Israel at the United Nations’ top court in January 2024 have long been well aware that Israeli officials have openly made genocidal statements about their military assault on Gaza—but a recording broadcast by an Israeli news channel on Sunday revealed what The Guardian called an “unusually direct description of collective punishment of civilians” by a high-level general.

Aharon Haliva, the general who led Israel’s military intelligence operations on October 7, 2023 when Hamas led an attack on the country, was heard in a recording broadcast by Channel 12 that “for everything that happened on October 7, for every person on October 7, 50 Palestinians must die.”

“The fact that there are already 50,000 dead in Gaza is necessary and required for future generations,” said Haliva in comments that were made “in recent months,” according to Channel 12. “It doesn’t matter now if they are children.”

More than 62,000 Palestinians have now been killed in Israel’s airstrikes and ground assault on Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, with more than 250 people having died of malnutrition due to Israel’s near-total blockade on humanitarian aid. The official death toll figures put out by officials in Gaza is believed by many to be a severe undercount.

The Israel Defense Forces’ own data recently showed that only about 20,000 militants are among those who have been killed by Israeli forces—even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and both Republican and Democratic leaders in the United States, the top international funder of the IDF, continue to insist that the military is targeting Hamas.

Haliva, who stepped down from leading military intelligence in April 2024, added in his comments that Palestinians “need a Nakba every now and then to feel the price”—a reference to the forced displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians from their homes, the killing of about 15,000 people, and the destruction of more than 500 Palestinian towns when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Notably, The Guardian reported that Haliva is “widely seen as a centrist critic of the current government and its far-right ministers such as Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir,” whose genocidal statements about Gaza and the West Bank have been widely reported.

When arguing South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice in January 2024, attorney Tembeka Ngcukaitobi catalogued a number of statements made by Netanyahu, the IDF, and his top Israeli ministers, including:

A call from Netanyahu for Israelis to “remember what Amalek has done to you,” a reference to God’s command that the Israelites massacre their ancient enemy, the Amalekites, in the Old Testament;

A demand from Knesset Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi that the IDF “burn Gaza” to the ground, and a statement from him that “the people of Gaza cannot be described as animals because animals are better than humans”; and

A chant made by Israeli soldiers, who had been told early in the war to “release all restraints” as they bombarded Gaza, that there are “no uninvolved civilians” in the enclave.

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, which said last month that it had determined Netanyahu’s government is committing genocide in Gaza, said Haliva’s remarks “are part of a long line of official statements that expose a deliberate policy of genocide.”

“For 22 months, Israel has pursued a policy of systematically destroying Palestinian life in Gaza,” said B’Tselem. “This is genocide. It is happening now. It must be stopped.”

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor added that Haliva openly admitted “what Israel tries to deny: genocide is not a byproduct of war but the goal.”

Haliva’s remark about the necessity of repeating the Nakba in Gaza “reveals a clear intention: The bloodshed is not meant to stop, but to be repeated.”

Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Haliva’s statement “is not just evidence of genocidal rhetoric, it is a blueprint for genocidal action” that must push the US government to end its support for Israel.

“The Trump administration and the international community can no longer turn a blind eye,” said Awad. “President [Donald] Trump and Congress cannot continue to claim they do not know or deny what the entire world is seeing every hour of every day. The United States must immediately halt all military aid and support to Israel and demand accountability for war crimes committed in Gaza. Silence is complicity.”

