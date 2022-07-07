Executive Director of Democratic Party Arrested for DUI, Refusal, and Criminal Mischief over the Weekend





Alaska State Troopers on patrol on the Sterling Highway just south of Soldotna early on Saturday morning observed moving violations by a vehicle and opted to pull over the driver.

The 1:20 am traffic stop found that the driver, Lindsay Kavanaugh, who is the executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, was impaired by alcoholic beverages and so arrested her for driving under the influence of alcohol.

When in custody, Kavanaugh refused to submit to a breath test and so was charged with that offense as well.

Kavanaugh was transported to the trooper post and troopers say that while there the suspect unplugged AST equipment and was subsequently further charged with Criminal Mischief V.

Kavanaugh was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges.



