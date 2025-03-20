Expert to discuss growing apples, cherries, plums in Alaska





Alaskans interested in growing tree fruit such as apples, cherries and plums can join a free, statewide webinar with Mark Wolbers, president of the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association.

Wolbers will discuss considerations regarding site preparation, selection and planting in the webinar, hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

Participants will learn there is much to consider, beginning with deciding what to plant, where to plant, how to plant, when to plant, and why you are planting. Discussion will include what cultivars and trees might be good choices for your location, as well as after-care.

Wolbers is a member of the International Fruit Tree Association and the North American Fruit Explorers. He has been featured on the Toronto Food Garden Life Show, the Sun and Soil podcast and KSKA Hometown Alaska, and has presented for the Anchorage Museum, The Alaska Society of American Foresters and Alaska Common Ground.

The workshop will be from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 10. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/TreeFruit25. Those registered will receive a recording of the webinar.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at mjohansson@alaska.edu or 907-786-6313.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu. This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.



