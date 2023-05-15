F-16s and F-22s intercept Russian Military Aircraft in Alaska’s ADIZ Zone





The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reports that F-16 and F-22 fighter jets accompanied by KC-135 stratotankers and E-3 AWACS intercepted six Russian aircraft comprised of TU-95 bombers, IL-78 tankers and SU-35 fighter jets as they entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday.

The aircraft never entered U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace, but the incursion occurred “as several planned large-scale U.S. military training exercises are ongoing within Alaska,” NORAD stated in their press release.

pic.twitter.com/6JrB0SEU6q — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) May 13, 2023

According to NORAD Russian aircraft are intercepted six or seven times a year on average in the area and this most recent occurrence was not seen as a threat.



