Fairbanks-Based Troopers Arrest Two During Sexual Assault Investigation Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Jan 8, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that they made two arrests in a sexual assault investigation and follow-up late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to a Birch Lane address at 9:50 pm on Tuesday night after receiving a report of a sexual assault in progress. When they arrived and opened a preliminary investigation, they determined that 29-year-old Aaron Cornelius of Fairbanks had sexually assaulted a female victim at that address.

As a result, Cornelius was taken into custody on one count of Sexual Assault I and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Hours later, at 2:07 am on Wednesday morning, troopers returned to the Birch Lane address to conduct a follow-up in the sexual assault case. When they arrived, they found Dewayne Koenig-Messer, age 45, “engaged in sexual conduct with his service dog,” according to AST.

Thye also found that Messer had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for vehicle theft. He was arrested on that warrant and was also charged with Cruelty to Animals.

Messer was also remanded to FCC.