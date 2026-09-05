Fairbanks Brother Places Chokehold on Sibling Multiple Times, Arrested for Assault











On last Sunday. at about 5:30 pm, Alaska State Troopers responded to a Fairbanks residence regarding a reported mental health crisis. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that the caller, Charlie Reich III, had assaulted his brother the previous evening during an argument. Reich reportedly placed his arm around his brother’s neck in a headlock on three separate occasions, restricting his ability to breathe. Troopers observed and documented injuries that were consistent with the reported assault and possible strangulation.

Troopers later contacted Reich regarding the incident. During the interview, Reich admitted to placing his brother in a chokehold and restricting his breathing. Reich stated that he believed his brother and another individual were whispering about him, which led to the confrontation and subsequent assault.

Based on the investigation, the statements provided, and the injuries documented, charges of Assault in the Third Degree – Domestic Violence, in violation of AS 11.41.220(a)(1)(B), have been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.