Fairbanks DUI Driver Flees on Foot, Tracked to Previously Trespassed House 2.5 Miles Away





According to Alaska State Troopers, they responded to a traffic collision on Badger Road near Lowood Street just after midnight on Wednesday morning. But, when they arrived at the scene, they found that the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Troopers would track the fleeing driver’s footprints for 2 1/2 miles in the snow. The suspect’s footprints would lead them to a residence and they located him hiding behind the house. The suspect was identified as Charles Earhardt, age 27 of Fairbanks and AST would find that he had been previously trespassed from the dwelling by a household member there.

Earhardt, was charged with DUI, and Criminal Trespass. The trespass charge was made a Domestic Violence offense as he had been trespassed from that residence by a household member previously.

The suspect was transported to the Fairbanks Cooper post. At the post Earhardt refused to submit to a chemical test and so was charged with that offense as well.



