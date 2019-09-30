Fairbanks Juvenile Arrested on Terroristic Threatening Charges Sunday

Alaska State Troopers were notified of a possible incident that would occur during this week at a local Fairbanks school and the investigation was joined by Fairbanks police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fairbank Northstar Borough School District on Sunday afternoon.

The juvenile that made the threat was identified and contacted.

As a result, that juvenile was contacted, arrested and charged with terroristic Threatening II and remanded to the Fairbanks Youth Facility.