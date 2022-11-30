Fairbanks Man Arrested on Burglary and Attempted Kidnapping Charges Monday Night





At approximately 10 pm on Monday night Fairbanks-based troopers were notified of a disturbance in the University/Thomas area and responded to the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, troopers found that 22-year-old John Miguel had forced entry into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and “tried to assault and cut her new boyfriend with knives,” according to the report.

Miguel then grabbed ahold of his ex-girlfriend and tried to drag her down the stairs. During his attempt, Miguel injured the victim with his knife. Unsuccessful in his attempt, the suspect fled the scene before the troopers arrived.

The investigation would reveal that Miguel, on conditions of release, was prohibited from the residence and was also not to be in contact with the boyfriend because he had previously attempted to injure him with dangerous instruments.

Troopers were able to track down the suspect and take him into custody. He was charged with multiple offenses that included Burglary I, Assault II, Assault III x2, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief V, Attempted Kidnapping, and Violating Conditions of Release.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.



