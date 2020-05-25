Fairbanks Man Arrested on Murder Charges in Girlfriend’s Death

Alaska Native News on May 25, 2020.

Fairbanks police have revealed that a Fairbanks man who called in an unresponsive person on Saturday morning has been arrested on murder charges in that case.

FPD reports that 21-year-old Sikoya Francis-Fields called 911 at 8:24 am to report that his girlfriend, 23-year-old Kayla Benjamin, was unresponsive at a College Road residence.

Police and emergency services responded to the College Road address, and at 8:46 am, Benjamin was declared deceased.

Fields was taken in for questioning in the case and initially told police that he had no knowledge concerning her death. But, after continued questioning, Fields told investigators that he had caused her death. Details of her death were not released. A dead canine was also at the scene. Fields admitted to killing the dog as well.

Following questioning, Fields was placed under arrest and charged with Murder II. Additional charges are pending.

Benjamin’s next of kin have been notified.

Detectives with FPD are asking that anyone with additional information to please contact FPD Detective Division at 907-450-6550 or FPDinvestigations@fairbanks.us.





