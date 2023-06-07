Fairbanks Man Arrested on Terroristic Threats Aimed at Tanana Chiefs Tuesday





A 49-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested on Terroristic Threatening charges on Tuesday after a brief preliminary investigation.

At approximately 11 am, AST was contacted by a caller at the Tanana Chiefs Conference. The caller who is an employee of the organization, reported having received two threatening calls from 49-year-old Robert Sullivan earlier that morning.

The calls resulted in increased security protocols being initiated, troopers say.

SERT (Special Emergency Reaction Team) teamed up with patrol troopers to make contact with the suspect in the Fairbanks area, AST reported.

Sullivan was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there on the charge of Terroristic Threatening II.

The nature of the threats were not divulged.