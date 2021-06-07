Fairbanks Man Charged with Several Counts after Pistol Whipping Victim before Stealing Vehicle







A 21-year-old Fairbanks man has been arrested and is charged with Robbery I, Assault, Criminal Mischief, Theft and Vehicle Theft after troopers there responded to multiple calls on Sunday morning and afternoon.

The caller reported to troopers that the suspect, now identified as Anthony Simpson, age 21, had “pistol-whipped him before stealing his vehicle and multiple items,” AST said in its dispatch. Simpson was not located at that time.

At 2 pm that afternoon the same caller called in and reported that they had located their vehicle near the Famous Footwear Building in Downtown Fairbanks. AST responded to the scene and attempted contact at which time Simpson attempted to flee in the vehicle. Simpson would crash into the Famous Footwear building causing thousands in damage to the structure as he fled the area. Troopers took up pursuit but soon lost sight of the vehicle and called off their chase.

The vehicle would later be located again in the area of Geist Road and AST would follow footprint impressions to a nearby residence. Troopers say that after a brief stand-off, Simpson was taken into custody. During the arrest, “AST located a pistol, stolen items, and drug paraphernalia,” according to the report.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.






