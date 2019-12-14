Fairbanks Man Held on Kidnapping/Assault Charges after Domestic Violence Incident

A 26-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested and held on charges of Kidnapping, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief V, and Interfering with the Report of a DV Crime late Friday evening and jailed without bail pending arraignment, troopers report.

The Domestic Violence call was received by Fairbanks-based troopers at 8:17 pm on Friday night and troopers responded to the scene to conduct an initial investigation. That investigation found that Kian Lynch had “prevented a family member from leaving a residence, then physically assaulted the family member causing numerous injuries,” troopers stated.

In addition, Lynch took the victim’s phone and destroyed it to prevent them from calling in the complaint.

Lynch was contacted at his residence and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there.