Fairbanks Man Jailed on Multiple Charges after Serious Domestic Violence Incident Tuesday

Just minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance an Goldstream Road north of Fairbanks.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tyrell Peterson had assaulted a family member as well as a good samaritan who had come to their aid. It was also found that Peterson had caused approximately $5,000 worth of property damage and had forced entry into a neighbor’s residence.
Peterson was placed under arrest and loaded into the trooper vehicle. As the investigation at the location continued, Peterson managed to escape his cuffs and kick his way out of the vehicle and escape on foot.
A search for Peterson ensued and he would be located at the original residence. There, he was assaulting the original victim again after they had returned to the location to pick up forgotten personal items.
Peterson was once again taken into custody and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Assault IV DV, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief III DV, Burglary I, Escape II, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief I, Unlawful Contact I, Assault IV DV (for the second assault), Unlawful Contact II, and Criminal Trespass I DV.
He was jailed with no bail.