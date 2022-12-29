Fairbanks Man Perishes in Headlong Crash into a Semi on Parks Highway Wednesday





Troopers responded to mile 77.5 of the Parks Highway in Willow after receiving a report of a severe accident at that location between and 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found one driver had died of his injuries, subsequently, he was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation was opened that found that 36-year-old Kyle Moody of Fairbanks was traveling southbound on the highway when he crossed over the centerline as a semi hauling trailer was approaching from the opposite direction. Moody impacted the semi headlong.

Moody was ejected from his Honda Civic during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the semi suffered no injuries.

Moody’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and his next of kin was notified of the incident.

The Highway was closed in both directions throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.



