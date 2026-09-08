Fairbanks man sentenced to 30 years for carrying a machinegun during a drug trafficking crime

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According to court documents, in early 2025, the Fairbanks Police Department conducted eTraces on firearms recovered at multiple crime scenes. Several firearms were linked to Mason Lanon, 23.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) ran a query in the ATF National Tracing Center (NTC) for Lanon. They determined that between September 2024 and March 2025, Lanon purchased 20 firearms from licensed firearms dealers. Five of the firearms purchased by Lanon were recovered and linked to crimes in the local area.

ATF contacted FFLs in the Fairbanks area for records of Lanon’s firearm purchases. Between the NTC and FFL records, Lanon was associated with over 70 firearms in a one-year period.

As part of the investigation, on May 26, 2025, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase for one firearm from Lanon. On Aug. 7, 2025, law enforcement conducted another controlled purchase of one firearm with a suspected machinegun conversion device (MCD) installed and over 14 grams of cocaine from Lanon. During this purchase, Lanon was in possession of a second firearm with an MCD installed.