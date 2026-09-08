Jose Dominguez Ballesteros Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Indecent Exposure











(Anchorage, AK) – At the end of last month, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peterson sentenced Jose Dominguez Ballesteros to a composite sentence of 35 years with15 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve. He will be on probation for 10 years following his incarceration and will have to register as a sex offender for life. Ballesteros was convicted by a jury in April 2026 of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree and two separate counts of Indecent Exposure in the First Degree.

Ballesteros’ convictions stemmed from the 2021 disclosure by a family member that he had been sexually abusing her since she was 4-years old. The victim reported that he had engaged in multiple types of sexual abuse to include watching her while she showered. Ballesteros also inflicted physical injury on the victim and other family members and pets.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Peterson found this case took a significant emotional toll on the victim and the family well beyond what the court typically sees. The court noted that Ballesteros used physical, verbal and sexual violence on the victim and her family. Judge Peterson made findings that a lengthy period of incarceration was necessary to protect the public, even though noting that nothing can give back the victim what she lost.

The state applauds the bravery and perseverance of the victim and her family not just over the course of this case, but in testifying at trial.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel K. Gernat of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office and the Anchorage Police Department’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) with victim and family support through Alaska Cares and Standing Together Against Rape.