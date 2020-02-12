Fairbanks Son Arrested in Domestic Violence Incident that Ended in Barricade

Alaska Native News on Feb 11, 2020.

Late Monday night troopers responded to a domestic violence call at a Fairbanks address at 11:01 pm.

When they arrived and opened an investigation into the family disturbance, the troopers found that 25-year-old Nelson Ross, who was intoxicated, had assaulted his father.

Ross, clad only in boxer shorts, barricaded himself in the attic and refused to come out. Following efforts to negotiate, OC spray was deployed into the space. Troopers had to forcefully remove Ross, who had wrapped himself in insulation, from the attic.

After being taken into custody, Ross was taken to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for decontamination before being remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

He was charged with Assault-DV and Resisting Arrest.