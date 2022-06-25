Fairbanks Store Employee Wins Standoff with Would-Be Robber

A local Fairbanks power tool store was the scene of an attempted robbery on Friday afternoon troopers report.

AST says that a man at the store attempted to leave with a stolen bandsaw kit and employees attempted to stop him. But, the thief, determined to get away, produced a holstered handgun from his backpack.

Unfortunately for the suspect, he had difficulty removing the handgun from the holster. A store employee was armed with a concealed carry. The employee drew and targeted the suspect.

The robber hesitated, then stuffed his firearm back into the backpack and fled the store on foot.

Troopers are continuing the investigation and have no more details to release to the public.



