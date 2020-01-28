Fairbanks Victim Hospitalized after being Shot by Unknown Assailant

Alaska Native News on Jan 28, 2020.

A 37-year-old man in Fairbanks was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound after calling in the incident early Tuesday morning, troopers report.

The victim, whose name was not released called AST at 1:21 am on Tuesday morning to report that he had been shot by an unknown person while at his residence.

Troopers and the Steese Fire Department responded and it was discovered that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Troopers say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and ask that any person with information into the shooting to please call the Fairbanks-based troopers at 451-5100.