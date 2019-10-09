Fatal ATV Collision Takes Life of One in Larsen Bay

Alaska State Troopers report a fatal two-ATV accident that occurred in the Community of Larsen Bay early on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, AST was notified of a two-ATV accident at 3:32 am on Wednesday.It was reported that one of the ATV drivers suffered serious life-threatening injuries and despite CPR efforts by other persons involved in the collision, as well as the community’s Health Aide, 26-year-old Pete Muller succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced deceased and his next of kin were notified of the incident.