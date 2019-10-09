Fatal ATV Collision Takes Life of One in Larsen Bay

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Alaska State Troopers report a fatal two-ATV accident that occurred in the Community of Larsen Bay early on Wednesday morning.
According to the report, AST was notified of a two-ATV accident at 3:32 am on Wednesday.It was reported that one of the ATV drivers suffered serious life-threatening injuries and despite CPR efforts by other persons involved in the collision, as well as the community’s Health Aide, 26-year-old Pete Muller succumbed to his injuries.
He was pronounced deceased and his next of kin were notified of the incident.