FBI Anchorage Announces $10,000 Reward in Search for Fugitive Esthepen Delossantos Pebenito

Monday, the FBI Anchorage Field Office announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Esthepen Delossantos Pebenito, also known as “Pepe” or “Stephen Pebenito,” who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine in Anchorage, Alaska, in 2019.

On July 22, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Pebenito in the U.S. District Court, District of Alaska, after he was federally charged with distribution of controlled substances.

Pebenito has ties to Anchorage, Alaska; Hawaii; California; Nevada; and the Philippines. He has black hair, is approximately 5’4,” and has tattoos on his abdomen and back. Pebenito should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441. You can also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), your local field office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

These efforts are part of Summer Heat, the FBI’s nationwide initiative targeting violent crime during the summer months. As part of this effort, the FBI has launched a three-pronged offensive to crush violent crime. By surging resources alongside state and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, and dismantling violent gangs nationwide, we are aggressively restoring safety in our communities across the country.

The FBI’s wanted poster can be viewed at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cei/esthepen-delossantos-pebenito.

For a full list of individuals wanted by the FBI, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted. The FBI’s official Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/topten.