FBI Seeking Information to Identify Anchorage Bank Robber





Anchorage, Alaska – The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding a bank robbery that took place on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the Northern Skies Federal Credit Union branch located at 1000 O’Malley Road, Suite 109, in Anchorage.

An unknown suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note to a bank employee, and threatened use of a firearm. The suspect was last observed walking out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair, brown eyebrows, green/gray eyes, and approximately 6’2” with a slim build, about 140 pounds. He was described as wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt, a blue beanie hat, and a blue surgical mask.

If the public has any information concerning the bank robbery, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or online at tips.fbi.gov.



