FBI Seeks Information Regarding Anchorage Bank Robbery









ANCHORAGE, AK—The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding the identity and whereabouts of an unknown suspect who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank located within the Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall at 320 W 5th Avenue.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, at approximately 1:40 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the bank, approached a bank employee, and presented a note demanding money. The note also indicated that the suspect was in possession of a firearm. The suspect then fled the area on foot after the robbery.

The suspect was observed sitting in a massage chair outside the bank several minutes before entering. Witnesses described the suspect as an adult male, approximately 5’5” tall, and possibly in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information concerning the identity and whereabouts of this individual should contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.