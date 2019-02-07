February Updates from the Alutiiq Museum

- Home
Cama’i!
The days are getting longer and spring feels like it’s just around the corner. The museum store has lots of new book titles to get you ready for the plants to bloom. From wildflower plant guides to wild food cookbooks, we have everything you need to get ready for the growing season.
Did you know sea otter’s teeth turn purple from eating sea urchins? Our new exhibit, Underwater Forests of the Aleutians, is on display now in the temporary gallery. Learn fun facts about the kelp forest ecosystem that surrounds Kodiak island. On loan from the Museum of the Aleutians, this exhibit will be open until April.
С Рождеством!
Spraznikom!
January 7th was Russian Christmas. The Alutiiq Museum opened its doors after Vespers for the annual Starring event. People sang carols in English, Russian and Alutiiq while kids spun the traditional decorated stars. It was a fun multi-cultural event for all ages.
Interested in a book about Alutiiq history or traditional ways of making design? How about a Kodiak map with Alutiiq place names or a book about the Cape Alitak Petroglyphs? Our 2019 Publications Catalog has all those and more! Check out our new publications as well as some old favorites.
Giving Matters
All memberships and donations help Alutiiq people explore and live their culture, and they encourage everyone to learn about Kodiak’s cultural history. If you have already given, quyanaasinaq—we thank you most sincerely.
Give by visiting Donate Now. Alaskans can also Pick.Click.Give. for the Alutiiq Museum when filing for a 2019 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend.