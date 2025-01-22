February webinars focus on chainsaw safety and cutting firewood





Wood is an important fuel source in Alaska. In February, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will host three free webinars on cutting wood safely and keeping chainsaws in good working condition.

Glen Holt, an Extension biomass technician who has used firewood for primary and backup heat in Alaska for more than 40 years, will lead the webinars.

Learn how to dry, season and store your firewood efficiently in “Firewood Efficiency: Get the Most from Firewood.” It is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at noon. Register using this online form.

Holt will outline the safety gear and tools needed for a day of woodcutting in “Safe Chainsaw Use: Tree Cutting Basics” at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He also will cover the basics of felling, bucking and limbing a tree for firewood. Beginners and experienced chainsaw users are welcome. Register using this online form.

At noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19, Holt will give an interactive presentation on the basics of chainsaw maintenance. He will cover how to clean and care for your chainsaw, sharpen saw chains and use tools to maintain and care for a chainsaw. He also will provide safety and efficiency tips so your saw is ready when needed. Register using this online form.

All webinars will be recorded, and links will be shared with those who register.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at mjohansson@alaska.edu, 907-786-6313.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris@alaska.edu.



