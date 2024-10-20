Federal Declaration of Emergency Granted for August 2024 Mendenhall River Flooding





United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. issued a federal declaration of major disaster following the August 6 glacial outburst flood in Juneau, Alaska. The declaration will now trigger the release of federal funds to help the community recover.

This is the first such declaration to be made in response to a joint state-tribal request. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) requested the declaration on September 19.

“We are extremely grateful to see this much-needed support available to our community,” said CBJ Manager Katie Koester. “We know the impact of the flood on many families has been immense and costly and that, for some, recovery is far from over. As CBJ works to mitigate the impact of future events, it’s heartening to know that those recently impacted now have access to more financial support.”

“Tlingit & Haida stands united with the City and Borough of Juneau,” said Tlingit & Haida President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson. “CBJ has been an integral partner in the community response. Collaborating with the State of Alaska in requesting a federal declaration is historic for Alaska. This effort exemplifies the Tribe’s commitment to government-to-government relationships as sovereign entities. The recognition underscores the resilience and strength of tribal citizens and the community, paving the way for greater collaboration and support in addressing the challenges we face.”

Federal assistance will include both Individual Assistance for impacted households and Public Assistance for infrastructure and facilities.

Further information on how to apply for disaster assistance, including an in-person Disaster Assistance Center in Juneau, will follow. Those who are immediately ready to begin their application should visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Additional resources:

For more information about flood recovery and mitigation resources, visit CBJ’s dedicated flood response webpage at juneau.org/manager/flood-response.

For questions, please contact floodresponse@juneau.gov.

For more information about Tlingit & Haida visit www.tlingitandhaida.gov.



