Federal jury finds Anchorage man guilty of cyberstalking





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man Thursday after a four-day retrial for cyberstalking a woman over four years.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between 2016 and 2020, Rolando Hernandez-Zemora, 41, stalked the victim using location tracking applications, text messages and video calls, and other means in order to try and control her life. Evidence presented at trial showed that from April 29, 2020, to May 27, 2020, Hernandez-Zemora called the victim 1,317 times.

In 2020, the harassment extended to some of the victim’s work colleagues and family members and included threats of violence. Hernandez-Zemora’s harassment of the victim continued even after she obtained a protective order. As a result of his threats, the victim’s workplace went into lockdown for multiple days from late April to early May 2020. Hernandez-Zemora was arrested at the end of May 2020 after he evaded the police for two days.

Hernandez-Zemora was convicted by a federal jury of the same crime in June 2024. In August 2024, U.S. District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez of the District of Oregon was assigned to the case following the resignation of former Judge Joshua Kindred and granted Hernandez-Zemora a new trial. Judge Hernandez presided over the November 2024 retrial.

“I commend the victim for her extraordinary courage in coming forward, and we hope this conviction brings a measure of justice and closure to all those impacted by this case,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Mr. Hernandez-Zemora represents a serious danger to the community, demonstrated by his intent to harm not only the victim, but her colleagues and family as well. My office remains resolutely committed to holding accountable those who perpetrate violence and endanger our communities.”

“The defendant’s years-long cyberstalking harassment and eventual threats of violence caused substantial emotional distress and fear of harm,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “This verdict reaffirms our commitment to hold accountable those who commit such crimes.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Anchorage Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Ivers and Seth Beausang are prosecuting the case.

