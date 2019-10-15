Felon Arrested for Weapons Violations at Accident Scene

Anchorage patrol officers responded to an accident on the 500-block of 58th Avenue on Friday morning to investigate only to find that there was more to the accident than first reported.

The initial investigation found that a man driving a Ford backed into a Subaru driven by a woman in a parking lot at that location. A short time later, the woman’s boyfriend came out of a nearby business and confronted the male driver.

That driver said that although he had never seen a weapon, the female driver’s boyfriend, later identified as Trayvon M. Stotts-Davis, told him he had a gun, before going into a nearby building.







The responding officer went to that building and made contact with Stotts-Davis and they both came out of the building. When the officer told Stotts-Davis why he was making contact with him and said he was going to do a pat-down search, the suspect began resisting and a scuffle broke out. During the scuffle, a gun fell out of Stotts-Davis’s clothing.

The suspect attempted to flee and the officer gave chase. As the foot chase proceeded to 56th Avenue, Stotts-Davis was bumped by a vehicle who was attempting to avoid hitting him. The suspect continued to flee until a driver in a pickup pulled into the suspect’s path. AAPD stated that with the help of that driver, Stotts-Davis was taken into custody.

After being cleared at a local hospital, Stotts-Davis was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons III-Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving Weapons V-Failure to Inform Officer, and Resisting.

Online records show that Stotts-Davis bonded out and is no longer in custody.