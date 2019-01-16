Felon Gathers Multiple Charges Following Anchorage DUI Stop

Alaska Native News Jan 16, 2019.

An early morning observation by APD’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit at 3:22 am on Saturday resulted in multiple charges against the 62-year-old driver, it was reported on Nixle.

According to the report, the IDEU officer saw a 1997 Honda Civic turn wide on Blueberry Street cutting across three lanes of traffic onto Northern Lights then drive up onto the sidewalk. That observation prompted the officer to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and ultimately pulled the driver, identified as Walter Mantor, over in a parking lot at Arctic and Northern Lights.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw a rifle in the back seat of the Civic. Repeated requests were made to Mantor to turn off the ignition and finally, Mantor eventually complied and turned off the engine and handed over the keys.







A second IDEU officer arrived at the scene at which time the first officer had Mantor exit the vehicle to undergo field sobriety testing. During that time, a second firearm, a handgun, was seen protruding from under the driver’s seat.

The handgun was seized and a computer check would reveal that it had been reported stolen on December 10th from a parked vehicle. The computer check would also find that Mantor was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

As a result of the stop and resulting investigation, Mantor was arrested and transported to the Anchorage Jail. During the booking process, “Mantor became belligerent and yelled at the officer the entire time, Mantor (also) refused to provide a breath sample,” APD reported.

“Mantor was remanded on the charges of Theft II – Firearm, Operating under the Influence, Refusal, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Drunk in Possession,” according to APD.