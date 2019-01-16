Felon on Parole Arrested for Weapons and Meth Possession along Road in Anchor Point

- Home
As Alaska State Troopers were patrolling the Anchor Point area after receiving a disturbance after the fact in the area, at just before 1 pm, they stopped a suspect as he was walking along the road and identified him.
During detainment at the scene, troopers identified 33-year-old Levin Boone of Anchorage and found that he was a felon on parole for previous convictions of Theft III and Misconduct Involving Weapons (MIW) III.
AST contacted the Office of Probations and in turn, the office requested a search of Boone’s person. During the pat-down, troopers would find Boone in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine. As a result, Boone was placed under arrest.
Boone was transported to the Homer Jail and remanded there on the charges of MIW III, and MICS IV as well as the parole violation.