Felon on Parole Arrested for Weapons and Meth Possession along Road in Anchor Point

Alaska Native News Jan 16, 2019.

As Alaska State Troopers were patrolling the Anchor Point area after receiving a disturbance after the fact in the area, at just before 1 pm, they stopped a suspect as he was walking along the road and identified him.

During detainment at the scene, troopers identified 33-year-old Levin Boone of Anchorage and found that he was a felon on parole for previous convictions of Theft III and Misconduct Involving Weapons (MIW) III.







AST contacted the Office of Probations and in turn, the office requested a search of Boone’s person. During the pat-down, troopers would find Boone in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine. As a result, Boone was placed under arrest.

Boone was transported to the Homer Jail and remanded there on the charges of MIW III, and MICS IV as well as the parole violation.