FEMA Housing Inspectors in Hooper Bay and Chevak





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Housing Inspectors went to Hooper Bay and Chevak on Saturday, Oct. 22 to help survivors register for FEMA assistance and perform housing inspections for applicants who experienced damage from the Sept. 15 – 20 severe storms, flooding and landslides.

Teams traveled to these villages to register survivors for disaster assistance and answer questions about the application process and what happens next. Immediately following registration, housing inspectors will travel to the applicants’ homes to perform a home inspection. Residents should know that FEMA staff will have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

If survivors are unable to apply with FEMA specialists working in the field, they can also register by calling 1-866-342-1699, or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. When calling, Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. TTY callers dial 711 or, if you are calling from an out-of-state area code, dial 1-800-770-8973 for Alaska relay service.

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to our programs and services without discrimination. If you require a reasonable accommodation, call or text 907-727-6221 or email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov. You can also let staff in the field know you require an accommodation such as spoken language resources, mobility assistance, or sign language interpreting services. If you feel you have experienced discrimination, call the FEMA Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448 or 800-462-7585 (TTY/TDD) or email FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.

