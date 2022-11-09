Female Passenger Dies in Serious Jewel Lake/Dimond Collision Tuesday





Anchorage police report that all lanes at West Dimond Blvd/Jewel Lake Road reopened late Tuesday night after a preliminary investigation was carried out and the roadway cleaned up following a serious collision at that location at approximately 5:30 pm.

When officers arrived at the intersection of West Dimond Boulevard and Jewel Lake Road along with medics from the Anchorage Fire Department they found one driver suffering from injuries and his passenger suffering from severe injuries. The driver and his female passenger were transported to a local hospital where the female passenger later succumbed to her injuries.

The following investigation determined that a Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on Dimond when it impacted a westbound Chevy Impala attempting to turn southbound on Jewel Lake Road.

The driver and lone occupant of the F-350 remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He suffered no injuries in the crash. The roadway remained closed for several hours.

No citations have been issued in reference to the incident.



