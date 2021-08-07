Female Pedestrian Killed in Friday Night DeBarr Hit and Run







APD officers responded to the scene on DeBarr Road near Airport Heights Drive on Friday night after receiving a report of a woman lying in the roadway.

Police arrived at just after 11 pm to find a female hit and run victim deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation initiated on DeBarr indicated that an unknown vehicle hit the female pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

APD asks that “anyone who witnessed the crash, and did not initially stop at the scene and speak to responding officers, to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have captured the suspect vehicle on video, is also asked to contact police.”

Police are still investigating who had the right of way and where the victim was standing or walking when she was hit.

No arrests have been made as yet.





