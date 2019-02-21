Fentanyl Smugglers Arrested by CBP Officers at Port of San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 2 young women yesterday for separate alleged attempts to smuggle almost one-quarter pound of fentanyl through the Port of San Luis.
Officers at the pedestrian crossing lanes referred a 20-year-old U.S. woman for additional inspection as she attempted to enter the U.S. Tuesday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect coming from the woman’s body, a search led to the discovery of a package that was wrapped around her stomach area. Officers identified the package of pills as fentanyl worth more than $25,000.
Moments later, an 18-year-old U.S. woman was also referred by officers at the pedestrian lanes for further questioning. Following a canine alert, a search led to the discovery of a package of pills, also wrapped around her stomach. The pills were identified as fentanyl, worth nearly $28,000.
CBP officers seized the drugs, while both subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.