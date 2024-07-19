Field Day showcases Fairbanks agricultural research





Spend an afternoon in the fields of the Fairbanks Experiment Farm with researchers and learn about the agriculture-related science happening at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Fairbanks Research Field Day, 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, is a free educational event for farmers, community leaders and the general public.

UAF researchers will cover topics such as vegetable, grain and oilseed varietal trials, cover crops, soil health, the small grains breeding program, greenhouse plant production, invasive species management and herbicide use. Guided tours of the Georgeson Botanical Garden will also be available. During the last hour of the event, juice and cookies will be served in the garden, during which researchers can answer questions.

The Fairbanks Experiment Farm was established in 1906 and has been managed by UAF since 1931. The farm has a long history of researching agricultural practices in northern climates to help improve the lives of Alaskans. Field Day is an event designed to share the knowledge created at the farm with the public.

Fairbanks Experiment Farm is located at 2180 W. Tanana Drive on the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Troth Yeddha’ Campus. Field Day is hosted by UAF’s Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension. Pick up a schedule and a program at the entrance to the garden, or view online on the Field Days website.

Please dress for the weather and be prepared to walk up to a mile. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and dogs are not allowed.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Laura Weingartner at 907-474-5211 or lgweingartner@alaska.edu. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to Alda Norris, amnorris2@alaska.edu.



