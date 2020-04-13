Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 detected in seven Alaska communities

on Apr 13, 2020.

 

April 12, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in seven Alaska communities – Anchorage (5), Fairbanks (3), Girdwood (1) Juneau (1), Ketchikan (1), Palmer (1), Wasilla (3). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 272.

These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 11 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com.

Of the new cases, seven are male and eight are female. One is under age 10; two are aged 10-19; two are aged 20-29; one is aged 30-39; one is aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59, four are aged 60-69 and one is aged 80+. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported yesterday.

