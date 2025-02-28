Andrew Dunbar Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Palmer, AK) – Wednesday, Palmer Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler sentenced 33-year-old Andrew Dunbar to serve 25 years of incarceration after being convicted of three consolidated counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Dunbar will have additional suspended time and a 15-year probationary term following incarceration. Dunbar will have to register as a sex offender for life. Dunbar originally pleaded guilty in October 2024 and admitted to a most serious aggravator.

Dunbar was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement consolidating his charges. Dunbar’s convictions involve multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child from 2020 to 2021. Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case with support from Paralegal Suzette Marey. The Palmer Police Department investigated the case.



