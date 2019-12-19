Fifth Circuit Ruling on Trump’s Health Care Repeal Lawsuit Puts Future of Law in Grave Doubt

Appeals Court Sides with GOP Led Plaintiffs in Declaring Law Unconstitutional, Remands Final Decision to Judge who Already Said Entire Law Should Fall
Washington, DC — Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration in Texas vs. United States, striking down as unconstitutional the ACA’s individual mandate and remanding to the lower court judge a final decision on what parts of the ACA should be eliminated – the very judge who has already ruled the entire law unconstitutional.
In response to the court’s decision, Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach released the following statement:
“This decision all but assures the entire health care law will be repealed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with President Trump and Republicans in declaring a key portion of the ACA unconstitutional and sent the rest back to a judge who has already ruled the entire law unconstitutional. The fix is in. Thanks to Trump and Republicans, every part of the of the ACA is on the chopping block.
“If the Trump administration and Republicans have their way in the end, 20 million Americans will lose their insurance coverage,135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will be stripped of their protections, and costs will go up for millions.
“Make no mistake, this is Donald Trump’s health care plan. President Trump and Republicans own this lawsuit and all of its devastating consequences; kick people off their coverage, take protections away from people with pre-existing conditions, and line the pockets of insurance and drug companies. From start to finish, this was a partisan lawsuit with the sole purpose of ripping health care away from American families.”
###