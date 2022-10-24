Fire in Bus containing Fire Logs reported in Thorne Bay





After being informed by Alaska State Troopers of a fire at a location in Thorne Bay on Thursday morning, Thorne Bay EMS/Fire and two VPSOs responded and worked for approximately four hours to contain the blaze.

Upon arrival, the responders found the fire in a bus used for storage. According to the report, the bus contained 720-1200 fire logs. Troopers say that the logs were made with compressed sawdust formed into rectangle-shaped fire logs.

Right next to the blaze, approximately two feet from the bus, was a camper trailer in which the owners were living. The responders worked for several hours and were finally able to contain the fire with minimal damage to surrounding structures.

Three of the first responders suffered minor injuries but were released from the scene. No other injuries were reported.



