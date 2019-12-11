Fire on Fort Wainwright Displaces Four Families

- Home
FORT WAINWRIGHT – A fire broke out at 11:07 p.m. Sunday night in a four-plex housing unit on Fort Wainwright. All four families living in the building were evacuated safely with no injuries.
The Fort Wainwright Fire Department responded to the call immediately and was assisted by the Fairbanks Fire Department’s ladder and engine units, University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department and Steese Volunteer Fire Department. The four-alarm blaze was declared extinguished at 2:09 a.m.
One military police officer was injured while responding to the incident and was taken to Bassett Army Community Hospital, where he was treated and released.
All four families, with a total of 12 children, were given free lodging for the night immediately and will be moved into new on-post quarters provided by North Haven Communities later today. Three of the four families were those of deployed Soldiers.
The garrison’s Army Community Services, Army Emergency Relief Society and Red Cross representatives, along with North Haven Communities and other groups are taking steps to provide relief and support for the families.
-30-
Written by: Eve Baker | USARMY IMCOM on Dec 11, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News