Fireworks Use Suspended Over Much of the State





Decision based on hot, dry weather and ongoing fire response

(ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, in cooperation with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources / Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, is implementing an immediate suspension on the use of fireworks across much of Alaska. Made in accordance with Alaska Administrative Code 50.025 Fire Code, the suspension will remain in effect until further notice and includes the following areas:

Kenai Peninsula Borough

Matanuska-Susitna Borough

Denali Borough

Fairbanks NorthStar Borough

The areas in and around Delta Junction, Tok, and the upper Tanana Valley

Copper River Basin Area

“The weather forecast over much of the state for this holiday weekend will keep fire danger high,” said State Fire Marshal Richard Boothby. “With much of the wildland firefighting personnel and assets already assigned to fires burning in the state, we can’t take any chances of more human-caused fires. We want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.”

In its request to the State Fire Marshal for the suspension, the State Forester’s Office cited the wildfire responders being at Preparedness Level 5. Preparedness level 5 is the highest level identified in the Alaska Preparedness Plan and is reached when most of the initial and extended attack resources are committed to new and existing fires.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operations Center, there are currently 160 fires in Alaska, with ten new yesterday and 17 staffed with firefighters. The fire risk is very high due to the forecasted dry weather with lightning and issued Red Flag warnings. In addition, fire smoke is at health advisory levels in parts of the state. Over 1,600,000 acres have burned this season.

For wildfire updates and fire safety information, visit:

