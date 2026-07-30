Fish Creek Sport Fishery Opens August 3 with Increased Sockeye Salmon Limits











(Palmer) – Due to a strong return of sockeye salmon to Fish Creek, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is opening the sport fishery early and increasing the bag and possession limits for sockeye salmon. The following regulations will be in effect between 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 3 through 10:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2026:

In the waters of Fish Creek within a one-quarter mile radius of its confluence with Knik Arm, upstream to an ADF&G regulatory marker located one-quarter mile upstream from the Knik-Goose Bay Road.

The bag and possession limits for salmon, other than king salmon, is six per day, six in possession of which only two may be coho salmon. Fishing for king salmon remains closed.

Sport fishing will open for all anglers on Monday, August 3, the day following the youth only fishery occurring on August 1–2. The sport fishery will remain open for the remainder of the year, but the bag and possession limit will return to three salmon over 16 inches per day and in possession, of which only two may be coho salmon, beginning Sunday, August 16.

Anglers are reminded that sport fishing in Fish Creek is open seven days per week from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day. After taking a bag limit of salmon, a person may not sport fish that same day in any waters open to salmon fishing. Bait and multiple hooks (meaning no more than two single hooks or two treble hooks per line) are permitted in this fishery.

“This year’s sockeye run to Fish Creek is exceptional and has exceeded the escapement goal of 15,000-45,000 fish,” stated Assistant Area Management Biologist Oliver Querin. “After a successful dipnet fishery, followed by a great weekend of youth-only fishing, it’ll be nice to finish off the Fish Creek sockeye season by creating additional sport fishing opportunity.” Other Knik Arm waters, including the Little Susitna River, Eklutna Tailrace, Jim, Wasilla and Cottonwood Creeks are unaffected by this emergency order.

For additional information, please contact Assistant Area Management Biologist Oliver Querin at

(907) 746-6300.