Fish Creek Youth-Only Fishery Opens Saturday and Sunday, August 3-4





(Palmer) – The Fish Creek Youth-Only Fishery will open on Saturday and Sunday, August 3-4, 2024, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day. The Youth-Only Fishery allows only anglers 15 years and younger during these two days to fish for all species, except king salmon, in waters between the ADF&G markers at the mouth of Fish Creek and ADF&G markers ¼-mile upstream of Knik-Goose Bay Road. Fish Creek is located at Mile 16 on Knik-Goose Bay Road.

The daily bag and possession limit is three salmon (except for king salmon) per day and in possession, of which only two per day may be coho (silver) salmon during the youth-only fishery. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for Fish Creek. See pages 35 in the Sport Fishing Regulation Summary for additional information.

The Youth-Only Fisheries are open to anglers 15 years and younger and were established by the Alaska State Legislature and implemented by the Alaska Board of Fisheries to provide a special opportunity for young people to get out and go fishing. Youth anglers do not need a sport fishing license, but do need to carry a harvest record card for the fishing season. Harvest cards are free and available online.

While adults can assist youth anglers in landing a fish, this fishery is closed to anglers age 16 years and up, including catch-and-release, during that time.

For more information, contact Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund at (907) 746-6300.



