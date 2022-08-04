Fish Creek Youth-Only Fishery Opens Saturday and Sunday, August 6-7





(Palmer) – The Fish Creek Youth-Only Fishery will open on Saturday and Sunday, August 6-7, 2022, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day. The Youth-Only Fishery allows anglers 15 years and younger to fish for all species, except king salmon, in waters between the ADF&G markers at the mouth of Fish Creek and ADF&G markers ¼-mile upstream of Knik-Goose Bay Road. Fish Creek is located at Mile 16 on Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Due to a strong run of sockeye salmon into Fish Creek, the daily bag and possession limit has been increased by emergency order to six salmon (except for king salmon), of which only two per day may be coho (silver) salmon during the youth-only fishery. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for Fish Creek. See pages 39-41 of the 2022 Southcentral Regional Booklet for additional information.

The Youth-Only Fisheries are open to anglers 15 years and younger and were established by the Alaska State Legislature and implemented by the Alaska Board of Fisheries to provide a special opportunity for young people to get out and go fishing. Youth anglers do not need a sport fishing license but do need to carry a harvest record card for the fishing season. Harvest cards are free and available online.

While adults can assist youth anglers in landing a fish, sections dedicated to Youth-Only fishing are closed to anglers 16 years and up, including catch-and-release, during that time.

For more information, contact Assistant Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund at (907) 746-6300.



