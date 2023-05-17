Five Alaska Attractions Named to Best of USA Summer Travel List





Travel Lemming, an online guide with 10 million readers, lists The Alaska Marine Highway System and Palmer among five Alaska attractions on its second-annual summer list of 150 best things to do in the USA.

Denver – Five Alaska attractions have been named among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming. The Alaska Marine Highway System is the highest-ranked Alaskan attraction on the list, and the only one to crack the Top 30.

The annual list aims to help Americans discover unique attractions around the country and in their own backyards. It emphasizes human-curated recommendations over AI chatbots.

A diverse array of attractions made the article’s Top 10 designation, including a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado, a Bavarian Village in Washington, and the world’s largest musical instrument in Virginia.

Coming in at #28, the article touts The Alaska Marine Highway System as a place to “discover coastal Alaska and mingle with locals on the ‘working-class cruise ships’ of Alaska’s ferry system.”

Commenting on his nomination, Travel Lemming writer Matthew Reppond offers The Alaska Marine Highway System as a way to have an economical cruise: “Can’t afford a cruise ship? Take a trip on Alaska’s ferries instead! Alaska’s ferries offer stunning scenery at prices that won’t break the bank.”

5 Alaska attractions made the list of best things to do:

#28 – The Alaska Marine Highway System – an Alaskan ferry route that allows passengers to experience the waterways without paying cruise ship costs.

#51 – Palmer – a rural town characterized by vast farmland and snowy mountain tops perfect for travelers seeking a relaxing nature-filled getaway.

#110 – Salmon Fishing on the Kenai River – the longest river in the Kenai Peninsula, featuring summer as the prime season for sockeye salmon fishing.

#139 – Pasagshak Beach – a long black-sand beach that offers a relaxing oasis for loungers and surfers alike.

#148 – The Sterling Highway – a south-central Alaska highway that guides visitors past towns, lakes, rivers, and wildlife spotting opportunities.

The full list of 150 best things to do can be found at: https://travellemming.com/best-things-to-do-in-usa-2023/.

Each year, Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors handpick the list, with the goal of highlighting the USA’s many hidden gems.

Abigail Bliss, Editor at Travel Lemming, commented: “Many believe that international travel is key to experiencing different cuisines, art, history, and ways of life. But each region of the US emanates a unique culture and is rich in new experiences—which are often more economical and easily accessible.”

“These activities are based on expert travelers’ first-hand human experiences. AI-generated suggestions can’t replace the authentic advice of locals who have eaten at these restaurants, felt the energy of these festivals, and seen America’s magnificence.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It publishes guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world.

