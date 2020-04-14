Five New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Two Alaska Communities

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Monday announced five new cases of COVID-19 in two Alaska communities – Anchorage (4) and Juneau (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 277.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 12 and reflect data posted at noon Monday on coronavirus-response-alaska-
Of the new cases, two are male and three are female. One is aged 10-19; one is aged 20-29; one is aged 30-39; one is aged 40-49 and one aged 60-69. There have been 32 total hospitalizations and eight deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths Sunday.
The new positive Juneau case is a staff member working at Lemon Creek Correctional Center (LCCC) in Juneau. This is the third Lemon Creek staff member who has tested positive for the virus. In addition, a new case from results that came in Monday is also an employee of Lemon Creek Correctional. Due to reporting protocols, the newest case won’t be counted in state numbers until Tuesday.
The City and Borough of Juneau issued a press release about these LCCC cases Monday.
There are no known cases among inmates. Department of Corrections (DOC) is monitoring inmates and other staff closely for symptoms, and Public Health Nurses are working collaboratively with DOC to test additional staff and continue daily monitoring of exposed staff.